잠비아 콰차 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 1.437 today, reflecting a 0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.982% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 1.444 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.409 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.772% increase in value.