잠비아 콰차 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 175.494 today, reflecting a 0.310% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 176.030 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 171.367 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.