잠비아 콰차 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 11.910 today, reflecting a 0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 11.947 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 11.625 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.