잠비아 콰차 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 레바논 파운드 is currently 3,494.480 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.004% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 3,505.950 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,425.840 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.