잠비아 콰차 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 857.495 today, reflecting a 0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.878% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 860.115 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 833.504 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.828% increase in value.