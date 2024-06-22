잠비아 콰차 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 대한민국 우승 is currently 54.231 today, reflecting a 0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.423% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 54.420 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 52.816 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.870% increase in value.