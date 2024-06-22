잠비아 콰차 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to Icelandic krónas is currently 5.444 today, reflecting a 0.380% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.796% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 5.461 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.347 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.