잠비아 콰차 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 헝가리 포린트 is currently 14.470 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.595% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 14.540 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 14.153 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.927% increase in value.