잠비아 콰차 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 중국 위안화 is currently 0.284 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 0.284 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.278 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.770% increase in value.