잠비아 콰차 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.128 today, reflecting a 0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.992% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.128 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.125 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.802% increase in value.