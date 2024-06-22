잠비아 콰차 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.212 today, reflecting a -0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.214 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.205 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.795% increase in value.