잠비아 콰차 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.269 today, reflecting a -0.369% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.930% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.271 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.264 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.772% increase in value.