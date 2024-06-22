잠비아 콰차 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 4.582 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.987% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 4.605 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 4.489 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.