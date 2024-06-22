잠비아 콰차 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the 잠비아 콰차 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) history summary. This is the 잠비아 콰차 (ZMW) 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) (BAM) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ZMW and BAM historical data from 22-06-2019 to 22-06-2024.
잠비아 콰차 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) exchange rate history
The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) is currently 0.071 today, reflecting a 0.472% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) has fluctuated between a high of 0.072 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.070 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.785% increase in value.
잠비아 콰차 → 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 변환 방법
- 1
금액 입력
변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.
- 2
통화 선택
드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ZMW을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BAM을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.
- 3
이상입니다.
환율계산기에 현재 ZMW → BAM 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.
