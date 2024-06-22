잠비아 콰차 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 33.894 today, reflecting a 0.701% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.406% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 34.058 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 33.093 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.884% increase in value.