CFP 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 5.533 today, reflecting a 0.613% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 5.536 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.490 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.700% increase in value.