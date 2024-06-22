CFP 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 113.940 today, reflecting a 0.301% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 114.260 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 113.141 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.722% increase in value.