CFP 프랑 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 우루과이 페소로 is currently 0.357 today, reflecting a 1.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.983% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.357 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.351 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 1.001% increase in value.