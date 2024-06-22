CFP 프랑 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 탄자니아 실링 is currently 23.655 today, reflecting a 0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.264% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 23.681 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 23.433 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.693% increase in value.