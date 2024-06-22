CFP 프랑 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a 0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.037 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.036 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.720% increase in value.