CFP 프랑 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 0.137 today, reflecting a -1.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 0.139 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.136 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 1.053% increase in value.