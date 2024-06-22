CFP 프랑 라이베리아 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 라이베리아 달러로 is currently 1.750 today, reflecting a 0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 라이베리아 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.755 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.738 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.693% increase in value.