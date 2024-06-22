CFP 프랑 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 37.147 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 37.305 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 36.903 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.803% increase in value.