CFP 프랑 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 케냐 실링 is currently 1.159 today, reflecting a 0.301% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.270% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1.166 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 1.152 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.806% increase in value.