CFP 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 148.379 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.255% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 148.418 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 147.002 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.693% increase in value.