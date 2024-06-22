CFP 프랑 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 아이티 구르드로 is currently 1.194 today, reflecting a 0.279% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.197 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.183 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.700% increase in value.