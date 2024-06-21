CFP 프랑 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a 0.403% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.