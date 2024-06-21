CFP 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 1.058 today, reflecting a 0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 1.063 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.052 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.664% decrease in value.