CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 0.066 today, reflecting a -0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.592% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.066 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.422% decrease in value.