CFA 프랑 BCEAO 루마니아 레우스로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 루마니아 레우스로 is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 루마니아 레우스로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.022% increase in value.