CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.655% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.397% increase in value.