CFA 프랑 BCEAO 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 말라위 콰차스 is currently 2.826 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.839 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 2.814 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.