CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 0.078 today, reflecting a 0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.206% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.079 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.076 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.885% increase in value.