CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.227 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.302% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.229 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.227 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.