CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알제리 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알제리 디나르로 is currently 0.219 today, reflecting a -0.156% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.225% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알제리 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.221 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.219 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.300% decrease in value.