CFA 프랑 BCEAO 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 6.761 today, reflecting a -0.831% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.171% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.830 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 6.676 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.777% decrease in value.