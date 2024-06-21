CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알바니아어 레크 is currently 0.153 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 0.153 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.153 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.140% decrease in value.