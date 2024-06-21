동카리브 달러 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 227.188 today, reflecting a 0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 227.527 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 225.980 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.