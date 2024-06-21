동카리브 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 4,678.520 today, reflecting a -0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.076% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 4,685.930 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 4,674.780 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.