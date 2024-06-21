동카리브 달러 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 탄자니아 실링 is currently 971.293 today, reflecting a 0.309% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.073% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 971.811 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 966.667 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.