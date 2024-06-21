동카리브 달러 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 수리남 달러 is currently 11.566 today, reflecting a 1.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.853% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 11.682 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 11.399 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.