동카리브 달러 to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.293 today, reflecting a 0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.261% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.293 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.291 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.