동카리브 달러 싱가포르 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 싱가포르 달러 is currently 0.502 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.125% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 싱가포르 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.502 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.500 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.