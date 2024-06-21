동카리브 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 3.058 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.826% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 3.084 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.052 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.874% increase in value.