동카리브 달러 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 르완다 프랑 is currently 485.011 today, reflecting a 0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.119% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 485.348 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 483.333 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.139% decrease in value.