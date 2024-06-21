동카리브 달러 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 세르비아 디나르 is currently 40.533 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 40.590 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 40.319 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.298% increase in value.