동카리브 달러 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 13.635 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 13.678 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 13.627 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.190% decrease in value.