동카리브 달러 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 559.244 today, reflecting a 1.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.778% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 559.244 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 549.063 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.