동카리브 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 5.634 today, reflecting a -1.343% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 5.711 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.634 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.359% decrease in value.