동카리브 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 2.977 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 2.980 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.976 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.024% increase in value.